‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ star talks Taylor Swift’s involvement: “I fell off my chair!”

Courtesy Sony Pictures

Taylor Swift’s haunting new song “Carolina” plays over the credits of Where the Crawdads Sing, a new film out now based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.

In an Instagram post last month, Taylor revealed she wrote the song a year and a half ago after reading the book – but the film’s star Daisy Edgar-Jones says the song was a well-kept secret, even from the movie’s cast, until the movie’s trailer was released in March.

“I fell off my chair, actually!” Daisy tells ABC Audio of her reaction when she found out.

“[Director] Olivia [Newman] had said to me when we wrapped, she was like, there’s someone very exciting, you know, doing the music for this, for the credits. And I was like, oh, I wonder who it could be,” she adds. “And then I didn’t find out until I saw the trailer, which was, I think, the day before the trailer came out.”

Daisy says “Carolina” perfectly captures the feelings she had reading the book and playing Kya, a young woman forced to survive alone in the marshlands of North Carolina. Making things even sweeter, Taylor has already seen the film and given it her stamp of approval.

“Yeah, I think she loved it,” Daisy says. “I mean, she loved the book and she loved the story and she loved Kya. And I think she approached the team about making it. It wasn’t that they approached her.”

Where the Crawdads Sing is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.