Where Do All Those Robocalls Actually Come From?

July 10, 2019

They’re getting good… at being bad.  I love it when the recorded voice on the other end of the line goes “Hi, is Seth there?” It’s so stinkin’ convincing for half a second.  But where do those calls actually come from?  Hint:  It’s NOT from the local area code number they’re “spoofing”.READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

My absolute favorite is when they claim they’re calling from Microsoft support.  I’m enough of a nerd that I can convince them for at least 15 minutes that I’m doing what they’re telling me to gain access to my computer.  Then I drop the hammer and they get SO mad.

Little victories!  That’s what life is all about.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
