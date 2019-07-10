Where Do All Those Robocalls Actually Come From?

They’re getting good… at being bad. I love it when the recorded voice on the other end of the line goes “Hi, is Seth there?” It’s so stinkin’ convincing for half a second. But where do those calls actually come from? Hint: It’s NOT from the local area code number they’re “spoofing”.READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

My absolute favorite is when they claim they’re calling from Microsoft support. I’m enough of a nerd that I can convince them for at least 15 minutes that I’m doing what they’re telling me to gain access to my computer. Then I drop the hammer and they get SO mad.

Little victories! That’s what life is all about.