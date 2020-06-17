When You Wish Upon a St… I Mean.. When You Wish Upon Coronavirus Being Over

Phased reopening plans for Disneyland were released last week. Every day we find something that takes us closer and closer to normal. THIS is a big one!

We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/o3IhXs13Wq pic.twitter.com/Faubd27yf5 — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) June 10, 2020

Who needs the happiest place on earth right now? I sure do!! I will sprint, and I do mean SPRINT, to the closest churro stand!

As great as Disney is at taking care of its guests… it does look like they have a SOLID plan in place to keep everyone, guests and cast members, safe.

How much is airfare to LAX or SNA right now? I bet it’s pretty cheap.

Listen to me trying to talk ME into it!