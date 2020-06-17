Credit: YouTube

When You Wish Upon a St… I Mean.. When You Wish Upon Coronavirus Being Over

June 17, 2020

Phased reopening plans for Disneyland were released last week.  Every day we find something that takes us closer and closer to normal.  THIS is a big one!

 

Who needs the happiest place on earth right now?  I sure do!!  I will sprint, and I do mean SPRINT, to the closest churro stand!

As great as Disney is at taking care of its guests… it does look like they have a SOLID plan in place to keep everyone, guests and cast members, safe.

How much is airfare to LAX or SNA right now?  I bet it’s pretty cheap.

Listen to me trying to talk ME into it!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
