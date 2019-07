When You Just Can’t Wait To Get To The Fair

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working the fairgrounds

Thursday night when they received a report of a missing 2.5-year-old boy.

They learned the boy drove himself from his house to the fair on his John Deere ride-on toy tractor.

Deputies reunited the boy with his dad, who immediately “suspended his son’s license” by removing the battery from the tractor.

