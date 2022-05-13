When the Old Becomes New Again

That includes baby names!!
What is old, can become new again.
Old-fashioned baby names that go back a century are positioned to make a big comeback, experts say.
Research conducted by the family genealogy company FindMyPast has concluded that baby monikers go in 100-year cycles, meaning certain names come in and out of fashion every century.
The researchers also noted in their reporting that the royal family — namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — have influenced the influx of old-timey names, Wales Online reported.
So what are other names slated to make a comeback?
Top 10 girl baby names set to make a comeback:
- Joan
- Mary
- Margaret
- Dorothy
- Gladys
- Irene
- Iris
- Elsie
- Ada
- Mabel
Top 10 boy baby names set to make a comeback:
- Ronald
- Arthur
- Robert
- Albert
- Freddie
- Edward
- Archie
- Ernest
- Isaac
- Harris
