When the Old Becomes New Again

That includes baby names!!

What is old, can become new again.

Old-fashioned baby names that go back a century are positioned to make a big comeback, experts say.

Research conducted by the family genealogy company FindMyPast has concluded that baby monikers go in 100-year cycles, meaning certain names come in and out of fashion every century.

The researchers also noted in their reporting that the royal family — namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — have influenced the influx of old-timey names, Wales Online reported.

So what are other names slated to make a comeback?

Top 10 girl baby names set to make a comeback:

  1. Joan
  2. Mary
  3. Margaret
  4. Dorothy
  5. Gladys
  6. Irene
  7. Iris
  8. Elsie
  9. Ada
  10. Mabel

Top 10 boy baby names set to make a comeback:

  1. Ronald
  2. Arthur
  3. Robert
  4. Albert
  5. Freddie
  6. Edward
  7. Archie
  8. Ernest
  9. Isaac
  10. Harris

