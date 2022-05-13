When the Old Becomes New Again

Valua Vitaly|BigStock

That includes baby names!!

What is old, can become new again.

Old-fashioned baby names that go back a century are positioned to make a big comeback, experts say.

Research conducted by the family genealogy company FindMyPast has concluded that baby monikers go in 100-year cycles, meaning certain names come in and out of fashion every century.

The researchers also noted in their reporting that the royal family — namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — have influenced the influx of old-timey names, Wales Online reported.

So what are other names slated to make a comeback?

Top 10 girl baby names set to make a comeback:

Joan Mary Margaret Dorothy Gladys Irene Iris Elsie Ada Mabel

Top 10 boy baby names set to make a comeback:

Ronald Arthur Robert Albert Freddie Edward Archie Ernest Isaac Harris

