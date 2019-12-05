Credit: BigStockPhoto

When Being Nice In Traffic Is WRONG

December 5, 2019

The problem is, of course, our driving habits are baked in pretty deep.

Like all well-intentioned systems, though, the effective zipper merge requires that all drivers are on the same page,

and when’s the last time that happened? We’ll see if this efficient, safe merging technique can find a place in our traffic habits,

or, as Minnesota Radio’s Bob Collins suggests, “The zipper merge is going to be this century’s conversion to the metric system

in the ’70s. Great idea, made perfect sense, and was dead on arrival.”

When you see the big, orange “LANE CLOSED IN 1000 FT” sign, you’ve got a couple of options:

  1. Immediately turn on your blinker and wait until somebody in the next lane lets you in.
  2. Just stay in your lane and wait for all the polite people to get out of your way before zooming to the front of the line and merging when the lane closes. Watch as people who merged early rage in your general direction.

To most people, the first option seems more courteous and patient — less selfish. But study upon study proves the upstanding

early-mergers among us are just creating a single long, slow line of traffic that’s not only frustrating for drivers,

it’s inefficient because it minimizes the amount of usable road — and it even causes accidents.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.