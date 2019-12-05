When Being Nice In Traffic Is WRONG

The problem is, of course, our driving habits are baked in pretty deep.

Like all well-intentioned systems, though, the effective zipper merge requires that all drivers are on the same page,

and when’s the last time that happened? We’ll see if this efficient, safe merging technique can find a place in our traffic habits,

or, as Minnesota Radio’s Bob Collins suggests, “The zipper merge is going to be this century’s conversion to the metric system

in the ’70s. Great idea, made perfect sense, and was dead on arrival.”

When you see the big, orange “LANE CLOSED IN 1000 FT” sign, you’ve got a couple of options:

Immediately turn on your blinker and wait until somebody in the next lane lets you in. Just stay in your lane and wait for all the polite people to get out of your way before zooming to the front of the line and merging when the lane closes. Watch as people who merged early rage in your general direction.

To most people, the first option seems more courteous and patient — less selfish. But study upon study proves the upstanding

early-mergers among us are just creating a single long, slow line of traffic that’s not only frustrating for drivers,

it’s inefficient because it minimizes the amount of usable road — and it even causes accidents.