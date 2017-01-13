Credit: angri18 | BigStockPhoto.com

WHAT’S UP PORTLAND????

Pic thanks to Marcelle Crooks Pic Thanks to Davis Hagglund

Who wears it better? Seattle? Portland?

Portland has had some rough weather to start off 2017. Just this week, they’ve gone from freezing rain Sunday coating everything in ice, a cold rain Monday, and heavy snow beginning Tuesday afternoon. As of Wednesday morning, 6-14 inches of snow had fallen.  We aren’t looking at snow but some pretty brrrr cold overnights.  So in the morning expect slippery roads especially the on and off ramps, flyover ramps and bridges. Stay safe and WARM

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
