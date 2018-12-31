Credit: Anatols | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s The Creepiest Thing Your Child Has Ever Said?

My daughter was about 5 when she says you’re the best mommy I ever had. *I said I’m the only mommy you’ve ever had. She looks at me and says no your the 3rd one but I like you the best😳

*My 20-month old son, in a strong British accent, said “Mother, I’m VERY cross with you.” We are not British and have no friends with that accent.

Tonight while getting ready for bed:

*2yo: *whispers* There’s a monster right there.

Me: Where?

2yo: Right there. *points to nothing*

Me: Oh…

2yo: We have to get out, now.

*Me: I wish I knew what was on your mind.

3year old: No you don’t

