What’s OK to do on a PLANE? [Yoga?]

I feel like every year SOMEONE is tweeting complaints about “Bizarre Airline Behavior”

This story is about YOGA. 

Clearly the passenger has the whole row available and seems to be using it for a little Cat/Cow. (If you’ve ever done Yoga, it’s a basic move and feels REALLY nice.)

I don’t know about YOUR tolerance levels, but this doesn’t even register as annoying to me.

LOUD conversations, Attempting to engage me in conversations while I’m trying to rest, Coughing, Screaming (usually kids), Kicking of seat, Twisting fan at HIGH in my direction, Odor (body or food) and excessive trips (more than once an hour) to and from seat tend to annoy me.

But, maybe I just like Yoga. Much like barking dogs don’t annoy me because I like dogs.

Ya know, now I’m imagining DOGS doing YOGA on a plane and it’s making me VERY happy.

In fact, a Christmas wish is to one day be on a plane with these 2:

 

About Heather

HI! I have a dog who sleeps in a cat tree and a cat who comes when he's called. I'm fueled by coffee, music & optimism. Things like yoga and gardening fill my warm weather weekends. I strongly believe that mini golf IS a sport, words are weapons and beauty exists in the spaces between definition. Ask me anything...Except regarding Fight Club...I won't talk about Fight Club.
