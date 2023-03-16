What’s Going on for St Patty’s Day?

Liena10|BigStock

Seattle St. Patrick Landing on Lake Union happens before the Irish Festival at Seattle Center. More info: Irish Week 2023 | Irish Heritage Club (irishclub.org).

Seattle Irish Festival at Seattle Center takes place on the weekend closest to St Patrick’s Day. More info: Irish Festival Seattle (seattlecenter.com)

Seattle St. Patrick’s Day parade takes place on during Irish Festival Weekend. The Seattle marches up 4th Avenue to the reviewing stand at Westlake and then proceeds to Seattle Center where the Irish Festival is underway. More info: Irish Week 2023 | Irish Heritage Club (irishclub.org).

Bremerton Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Get your Irish on and celebrate this fun community tradition in downtown Bremerton. The Bremerton Parade steps off at 6th and Pacific, and circles Fourth Street, Park Avenue, and 5th St. More info: 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade (downtownbremerton.org) and Downtown Bremerton Association

Irish phrases for St. Patrick’s Day

The following are some phrases and greetings you can use on St. Patrick’s Day:

“Erin go Bragh” is an anglicized version of the Irish phrase “Éirinn go Brách” (and various other spellings), which translates to “Ireland forever” or more literally “Ireland until the end of time”.

Sláinte means “Good Health”, which you can use in place of “cheers”.

“Dia is Muire Dhuit” is a way to say “hello” and means “God and Mary with you.” We have no idea how to pronounce it. If someone says this to you, the response is “Dia is Mhuire Duit agus Padraig” or “God and Mary and St. Patrick with you.”

“A hundred thousand welcomes” is another greeting. In Irish Gaelic, it is “Céad Mile Fáilte”.

“Go n-éiri an bóthar leat” is an Irish blessing, which can be used to say “goodbye” or “good luck”. The literal translation is “may the road be successful for you”, though it is often translated as “may the road rise up to meet you,” as in this complete blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

