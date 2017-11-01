What’s Cookin’! [list & recipes]

Stews, stuffed squash, beet salads, fresh apple pie and oooooh so much more!
Check out all the fruits and veggies now in season! And here are some delicious things you can cook in November (HERE), and a great blog to follow with more ideas (HERE).
- Apples
- Artichokes
- Avocado
- Beets
- Bok choy
- Broccoli
- Brussels sprouts
- Cabbage
- Carrots
- Celery
- Chard
- Chestnuts
- Cranberries
- Daikon
- Fennel
- Guava
- Kiwi
- Kumquat
- Lemons
- Orange
- Pears
- Persimmons
- Pomegranate
- Potato
- Quince
- Rutabaga
- Squash, winter
- Sunchoke
- Turnips
- Yams