What’s Coming (And Leaving) Netflix In February.

January 24, 2020

Just a heads up on what’s coming and going on Netflix for February.

TBD
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original)
Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3
Sordo (Netflix Film)
Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
Locke & Key (Netflix Original)
My Holo Love (Netflix Original)
Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8
The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
Polaroid

Feb. 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Documentary)
Q Ball

Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
Love is Blind (Netflix Original)
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original)
Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15
Starship Troopers

Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20
Spectros (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies (Netflix Documentary)
Gentefied (Netflix Original)
Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)
System Crasher (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22
Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23
Full Count

Feb. 25
Every Time I Die

Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers (Netflix Original)
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back–Evolution (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28
All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)
Queen Sono (Netflix Original)
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)
Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire

Find out what’s leaving Netflix in February 2020 here.

