What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix For February.

The Netflix originals keep coming…and I’m ok with that!
More originals and some favorites too coming in February. Here’s the full list of what you have to look forward to and what you might miss as well.
Avail. 2/1/19
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Siempre bruja— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Velvet Buzzsaw— NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/2/19
Bordertown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/3/19
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Avail. 2/5/19
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/6/19
The Soloist
Avail. 2/8/19
¡Nailed It! México— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El árbol de la sangre— NETFLIX FILM
High Flying Bird— NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unauthorized Living— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/9/19
The Break: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/10/19
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/11/19
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Women
Avail. 2/14/19
Dating Around— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/15/19
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Breaker Upperers— NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yucatan— NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/16/19
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Avail. 2/21/19
The Drug King— NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/22/19
Chef’s Table: Volume 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Firebrand– NETFLIX FILM
GO! Vive a tu manera– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paddleton– NETFLIX FILM
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)– NETFLIX FILM
Rebellion: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Photographer of Mauthausen– NETFLIX FILM
Workin’ Moms– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/25/19
Dolphin Tale 2
Avail. 2/26/19
Our Idiot Brother
Avail. 2/27/19
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Avail. 2/28/19
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound