Credit: porover | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix For February.

The Netflix originals keep coming…and I’m ok with that!

More originals and some favorites too coming in February.  Here’s the full list of what you have to look forward to and what you might miss as well.

 

Avail. 2/1/19

About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Siempre bruja— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Velvet Buzzsaw— NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/2/19

Bordertown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/3/19

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Avail. 2/5/19

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/6/19

The Soloist

Avail. 2/8/19

¡Nailed It! México— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El árbol de la sangre— NETFLIX FILM
High Flying Bird— NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unauthorized Living— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/9/19

The Break: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/10/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/11/19

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Women

Avail. 2/14/19

Dating Around— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/15/19

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Breaker Upperers— NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yucatan— NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/16/19

Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Avail. 2/21/19

The Drug King— NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/22/19

Chef’s Table: Volume 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Firebrand– NETFLIX FILM
GO! Vive a tu manera– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paddleton– NETFLIX FILM
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)– NETFLIX FILM
Rebellion: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Photographer of Mauthausen– NETFLIX FILM
Workin’ Moms– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/25/19

Dolphin Tale 2

Avail. 2/26/19

Our Idiot Brother

Avail. 2/27/19

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Avail. 2/28/19

Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.