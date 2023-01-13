What’s Closed/Open on Martin Luther King Jr Day

svetolk|BigStock

Martin Luther King Jr Day will be celebrated on January 16, 2023.

Dr. King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C. (YouTube link below), his 1963 manifesto “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in Alabama, and his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize lecture “The quest for peace and justice” in Oslo, Norway, are among the most revered orations and writings in the English language.

What’s Opened or Closed?

Closed: All government facilities, non-retail businesses or services (banks, offices, etc.), public libraries and community centers, and schools are closed. No mail delivery. Paid street parking is free on holidays. Most public transportation is on holiday schedule, except ferries.

Open: Retail stores, shopping malls, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and golf courses are open. Garbage collection is normal. Ferries are on regular schedule.

Public Transportation: Most public transportation operates on either a Sunday or holiday schedule, except ferries, which are on regular schedule. For specific route information, here are the links to public transit companies in the Puget Sound region: