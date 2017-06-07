What’s Ashley’s Daughter Saying?

Ashley’s two-year-old daughter is cute as all get-out. She’s still learning how to speak, so Ashley likes to record her for a little game we like to call “what is Ashley’s daughter saying?” See if YOU can guess before we give the answer! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
