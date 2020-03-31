What you watching? Fandango charts its top streaming titles

March 31, 2020

(NEW YORK) — With millions of people stuck at home with COVID-19 social distancing, it’s no secret we’re streaming moves more than ever. The video-on-demand service FandangoNOW has charted its most popular titles from last week through the weekend, and the horror flick The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss, topped their list for the second week in a row. 

Pixar’s animated film Onward, Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, and Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey — three additional movies that were bumped to streaming earlier than plan due to coronovirus theater closings — took the second, third, and fourth slots, respectively.  The blockbuster sequel Jumanji: The Next Level took the fifth slot. 

Here are FandangoNOW’s top ten films, based on sales and rentals:

 1. The Invisible Man
 2. Onward
 3. Bloodshot
 4. Birds of Prey
 5. Jumanji: The Next Level
 6. 1917
 7. I Still Believe
 8. The Way Back
 9. Dolittle
10. The Hunt

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

