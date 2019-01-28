What You Need To Know About The Measles Outbreak In Washington.

Governor Inslee has declared a state of emergency due to this measles outbreak and even though there are only 35 reported cases, it’s extremely contagious and can spread quickly, here’s what you need to know.

I remember having measles when I was about 8 but it’s actually a lot worse to get them when you’re an adult so even though there are only 35 reported cases, the fact that they are extremely contagious and the can really be miserable if you get them as an adult…they can be an even bigger problem and pose extreme risk to the elderly.

