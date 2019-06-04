Credit: BigStockPhoto

What You “Need” to be “Rich” Around Puget Sound

June 4, 2019

Thank goodness our house is rich in love and happiness cause…

Why does it feel like someone is constantly whispering in my ear “Sorry poor person, money is for rich people”?  Probably because of articles like this.  What’s nice about Western Washington is, unless your on the freeway next to a Maserati,  it’s tough to figure out who has money… it’s a lot of jeans and fleece.

May your home be full of all the things that truly make you rich… love, family and pets that adore the sight of you when you come through the door after a long day of work.  That’s what life is all about!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
