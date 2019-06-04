What You “Need” to be “Rich” Around Puget Sound

Thank goodness our house is rich in love and happiness cause…

What you need to make to be 'rich' in Puget Sound cities #komonews https://t.co/sU15XjhpWP — Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) May 6, 2019

Why does it feel like someone is constantly whispering in my ear “Sorry poor person, money is for rich people”? Probably because of articles like this. What’s nice about Western Washington is, unless your on the freeway next to a Maserati, it’s tough to figure out who has money… it’s a lot of jeans and fleece.

May your home be full of all the things that truly make you rich… love, family and pets that adore the sight of you when you come through the door after a long day of work. That’s what life is all about!