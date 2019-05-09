Credit: Tashka | BigStockPhoto.com

What Would You Put In A Time Capsule?

Will postage stamps still be in use in 43 years? Is a 43-year-old Twinkie still edible?

The Space Needle is conducting a nationwide search in a “quest to archive the moments and memorabilia that reflect the people

and culture of today,” Space Needle officials said. The capsule will be sealed away on Oct. 21 an opened on April 21, 2062.

Here is where you fit in: The public can submit items and predictions for the future up through Sept. 13.

*Also in there, a potential financial bonanza: The Needle will purchase 1 share of Amazon stock — currently

valued at around $1,900 a share — in October and place it in the time capsule. What will Amazon be like in 43 years?

*Next up: A signed poster from hometown legend Pearl Jam of their epic concerts at Safeco Field last August.

*Seattle Seahawks Hall of Famer Walter Jones signed a mini team helmet and hid inside his predictions of how many

Super Bowls he thinks the Seahawks will have won by 2062. They’re keeping his prediction a secret, but we all know it’s 44, right?

And finally, items from a time capsule from 1982 will also be placed in there.

That time capsule was discovered by accident in 2017 while the Needle was undergoing renovations.

It was supposed to have been opened in 2002.

Full Story: HERE

