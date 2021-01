Photo Credit: Bigstock

Only four days into the new year and we’re already seeing some trends for 2021… including BABY NAMES!

According to experts many of the baby names this year will be “god and goddess” based. So think Odin, Persephone, Adonis… etc.

Does that make you, ironically, say “Oh my god“?

Yeah… me too.

I mean “Adonis”… really?