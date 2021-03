Photo Credit: Bigstock

$1400 checks, per person, are landing in bank accounts this week. So the guru of of money and investing Warren Buffet has some advice.

The notoriously frugal and incredibly competent investor says… if you can… pay down credit card debt with your stimulus check.

But he offers EVEN MORE savvy advice for those who are credit card debt free.

Read that, much needed by most, advice…

CLICK HERE