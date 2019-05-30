What To Do If You’re Lost In The Wilderness.

Recent stories of missing hikers seem to be getting more frequent so here are a few things to keep in mind if it ever happens to you.

A 17 year old Hawaiian hiker was found alive after being lost for 17 days! She kept her wits about her and did a few things that were the difference between life and death.

With the weather getting nicer and more people wandering out into the mountains, it’s important to know these things just in case YOU are the one ever getting lost. It’s so important to stay on the trail but if you’re ever off trail or maybe simply lose the trail…keep THESE things in mind.