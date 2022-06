Khapaev-Vladimir|bigStock

We are under a heat advisory!! What does that mean?

Stay cool indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.

Don’t use an electric fan when the indoor air temperature is over 95°F.

Use your stove and oven less.

Stay hydrated.

Check in on the elderly and shut-ins.

