What? No I-90 Closures For Blue Angeles?

June 26, 2019

For the first time since the early 1970s, the Blue Angels performances during Seafair will not close the I-90 bridge.

The Blue Angels have redesigned their show on Lake Washington this year, and will be further south on the lake than before.

The practice show will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1. You can see the Blue Angels perform from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2-4.

So all of those who looked forward to parking on the bridge during practices will have to find a new spot to watch.

