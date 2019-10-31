What Millinnials Like and Don’t Like About Seattle

Don’t Like!!! High costs of living and traffic, of which Seattle ranks dead last at 22.

A few other takeaways about Seattle from the survey:

Seattle ranks 22 for “ what I pay ,” and ranks 14 for “what I get.”

,” and ranks 14 for “what I get.” Eighth for salary potential, and 10th for fulfilling jobs.

potential, and 10th for fulfilling jobs. Seattle is dead last, at 22nd, for traffic and commute times; 21st for public transportation.

Third for sports .

. The city ranks 21st for how easy it is to meet people, and 20th for friendliness of people .

. The city also ranks dead last for “crowds.”

12th for diversity.

14th for restaurants and 11th for theaters.

and 11th for Universities rank 13th.

rank 13th. 8th for parks, and 17th for aesthetics/cleanliness.

