What Millinnials Like and Don’t Like About Seattle

Don’t Like!!! High costs of living and traffic, of which Seattle ranks dead last at 22.
A few other takeaways about Seattle from the survey:
- Seattle ranks 22 for “what I pay,” and ranks 14 for “what I get.”
- Eighth for salary potential, and 10th for fulfilling jobs.
- Seattle is dead last, at 22nd, for traffic and commute times; 21st for public transportation.
- Third for sports.
- The city ranks 21st for how easy it is to meet people, and 20th for friendliness of people.
- The city also ranks dead last for “crowds.”
- 12th for diversity.
- 14th for restaurants and 11th for theaters.
- Universities rank 13th.
- 8th for parks, and 17th for aesthetics/cleanliness.
A version of this story originally appeared on the Seattle PI.
