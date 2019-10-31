Credit: BigStockPhoto

What Millinnials Like and Don’t Like About Seattle

October 31, 2019

Don’t Like!!! High costs of living and traffic, of which Seattle ranks dead last at 22.

A few other takeaways about Seattle from the survey:

  • Seattle ranks 22 for “what I pay,” and ranks 14 for “what I get.”
  • Eighth for salary potential, and 10th for fulfilling jobs.
  • Seattle is dead last, at 22nd, for traffic and commute times; 21st for public transportation.
  • Third for sports.
  • The city ranks 21st for how easy it is to meet people, and 20th for friendliness of people.
  • The city also ranks dead last for “crowds.”
  • 12th for diversity.
  • 14th for restaurants and 11th for theaters.
  • Universities rank 13th.
  • 8th for parks, and 17th for aesthetics/cleanliness.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Seattle PI.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
