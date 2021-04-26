What is Washington’s Most Googled Dating Question?

Irina Alex|BigStock

Romantic Discoveries:

The most popular inquiry for 20 states was the best dating apps,

leading us to believe that many people are eager to meet someone special.

And while it may seem an intimidating way to get to know someone,

studies from Pew Research Center show that 3/10 Americans

have used a dating site

The second most popular question was “How to kiss,”

attracting residents of seven states:

Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming.

Not Washington, apparently we’ve got that covered.

The least-asked inquiry was, “Does she like me,”

which appears only twice in contrast with its opposite question,

“Does he like me?” with six states asking.

