What is Urban Death Project?

Washington state is the first to legalize composting as an alternative to casket burial or cremation.

“Natural organic reduction” including composting.

Pegged as a greener method of burial than caskets or cremation, supporters say the option could

find a foothold in the $20 billion funeral industry.

The process, pioneered for humans by Seattle-based company Recompose,

involves placing bodies in “vessels” and using wood chips and straw to turn the bodies into about two

wheelbarrows of soil within a month. Loved ones and families can keep the new material

to spread or even use it to plant vegetables or a tree.

Recompose, the company pioneering the method, plans to open in Seattle at the end of 2020 and license new locations.

