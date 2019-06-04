What is Urban Death Project?

Washington state is the first to legalize composting as an alternative to casket burial or cremation.
“Natural organic reduction” including composting.
Pegged as a greener method of burial than caskets or cremation, supporters say the option could
find a foothold in the $20 billion funeral industry.
The process, pioneered for humans by Seattle-based company Recompose,
involves placing bodies in “vessels” and using wood chips and straw to turn the bodies into about two
wheelbarrows of soil within a month. Loved ones and families can keep the new material
to spread or even use it to plant vegetables or a tree.
Recompose, the company pioneering the method, plans to open in Seattle at the end of 2020 and license new locations.
