What is Urban Death Project?

June 4, 2019

Washington state is the first to legalize composting as an alternative to casket burial or cremation.

“Natural organic reduction” including composting.

Pegged as a greener method of burial than caskets or cremation, supporters say the option could

find a foothold in the $20 billion funeral industry.

The process, pioneered for humans by Seattle-based company Recompose,

involves placing bodies in “vessels” and using wood chips and straw to turn the bodies into about two

wheelbarrows of soil within a month. Loved ones and families can keep the new material

 to spread or even use it to plant vegetables or a tree.

Recompose, the company pioneering the method, plans to open in Seattle at the end of 2020 and license new locations.

Full Story: HERE

