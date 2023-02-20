What is the Most Googled Dog Breed in the USA?

Olga_VG|BigStock

A recent study has revealed America’s most Googled dog breeds, with the Cane Corso crowned the top dog.

The Cane Corso is the most Googled dog breed in the US with 1.32 million monthly searches, coming out on top in 46 states.

The Boxer is second most searched, and the French Bulldog is third.

Americans dedicated over 330 million Google searches to different breeds of dog in the last year alone.

Pet wellbeing experts at OurFitPets conducted a comprehensive study to determine America’s most searched-for dog breeds using data from the American Kennel Club and Google searches between January 2022 and January 2023. They analyzed the number of searches for more than 280 different breeds of dogs across all 50 states.

1. Cane Corso is America’s most Googled dog breed and is searched for 1.32 million times on average each month. It was found to be the most searched-for dog breed in 46 out of 50 states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, and South Carolina.

2. Boxer,

3. French Bulldog

4. Australian Shepherd

5. Shiba Inu

6. Saint Bernard

Here is the link for the rest of the story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069