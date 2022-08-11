What is so Great About September 18th?

west Seattle bridge / canva

It’s been 2 1/2 years Seattleites have been dealing with the closure of the West Seattle Bridge.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says it plans to reopen the bridge on Sept. 18, about 2 1/2 ears since it shut down in March 2020.

The reopening does depend on the completion of the remaining work, which includes epoxy injections, carbon fiber wrapping, paving, and safety inspections. The Spokane Street Swing Bridge will also have restrictions lifted the same day.

