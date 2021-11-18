What if Pup Could Call You?

vitalytitov|BigStock

There is plenty of technology for you to check in with your pet….

But what about technology that allows your pet to contact you via internet?

“Whatever form that takes, we’ve taken another step towards developing some kind of ‘dog internet’, which gives pets more autonomy and control over their interation with technology.

“More refined versions of devices like DogPhone, built backed by further research into what dogs find appealing and comfortable, have real potential to turn the internet of things into a useful tool for animals, built around their needs and wants.

“That could help the ‘pandemic puppies’ – dogs acquired during the unprecedented growth in pet ownership during COVID-19 lockdowns – find new ways to deal with the stress of being home alone as their owners return to work.”

Dr Hirskyj-Douglas’ research paper, titled ‘Forming the Dog Internet: Prototyping a Dog-to-Human Video Call Device’, is being delivered at the 2021 ACM Interactive Surfaces and Spaces Conference in Łódź, Poland, today.

