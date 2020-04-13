Credit: BigStockPhoto

What Happened to Tiger King Tigers?

April 13, 2020

Maybe you have heard of a Netflix hit called Tiger King? So what happened to his tigers?

Tiger King, currently Netflix’s most-streamed series, tells the story of Joseph “Joe Exotic”

Maldonado-Passage, the eccentric owner of the for-profit park formerly known as the G.W.

Exotic Animal Memorial Foundation.

When the park was open for business, various lawsuits and criminal

allegations ranging from animal abuse to murder surrounded the man and the park.

Tiger king animals are living it up in a sanctuary while Joe is in a cage.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado is now home to 39

tigers and three black bears rescued from Joe Exotic’s roadside zoo in Oklahoma,

featured in the recent Netflix series Tiger King.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary staff rescued most of the animals back in 2017

as part of a court settlement transfer facilitated by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The last six tigers arrived the end of March this year.

Full Story: HERE

