What George Floyd Protests Changed, Overcoming Blind Spots, Mask Communication Description:

Claire, Life Coach Laurie and Anna D talk about what’s been happening since the George protests over the death of George Floyd began (2 weeks and 3 days ago) including some defiance against the #blm movement, but more support for it as people discover and overcome their “blind spots”. The ladies also discuss face masks as the new barrier for many who rely heavily on visual communication, and what will happen w/ the National Anthem at NFL games now that Roger Goodell has admitted to being wrong about the kneeling protests?

AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot). Coach Laurie joins the team and these three knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you. Follow on Apple Podcasts

