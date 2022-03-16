What Does the Otoscope Do?

cardmaverick|BigStock

Move over Doogie Howser, there’s a new little doctor in the office.

A toddler has gone viral after her mother shared several videos of her demonstrating her impressive medical knowledge while playing nurse.

The proud mom, Aleece, posted the videos on her TikTok account @aleeceinwonderland where they have gathered millions of views. The most popular video has been viewed 1.4 million times.

In the first video, the adorable 2-year-old stands in her room wearing a T-shirt with a stethoscope graphic and a name tag that says “Nurse.”

When Aleece asked her daughter what she wants to be when she grows up, the young girl in curly pigtails smiles while holding a play medical bag and responds, “A nurse.”

“Medical students are getting younger each year,” Aleece jokingly captioned the video.

The aspiring health care worker demonstrates her remarkable medical knowledge while playing with her toy medical devices and taking care of her stuffed animal bunny patient named “Fluffy.”

Full Story and Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069