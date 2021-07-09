What? Condiments Have a Shelf Life?

SpicyTruffel|Big Stock

Summer cookout season is in full swing.

And with everything that’s happened over the past 18 months,

there’s a lot of reason to fire up the grill for some burgers and brats to celebrate the season and make up for the get-togethers we may have missed out on in 2020.

You might find yourself digging through the back of the

fridge trying to figure out whether you need to buy some barbecue sauce, or if you can skate by with that bottle you bought and opened last spring. If that’s the case, you may want to learn more about the shelf life of your various condiments.