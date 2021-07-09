What? Condiments Have a Shelf Life?

Summer cookout season is in full swing.
And with everything that’s happened over the past 18 months,
there’s a lot of reason to fire up the grill for some burgers and brats to celebrate the season
and make up for the get-togethers we may have missed out on in 2020.
You might find yourself digging through the back of the
fridge trying to figure out whether you need to buy some barbecue sauce,
or if you can skate by with that bottle you bought and opened last spring.
If that’s the case, you may want to learn more about the shelf life of your various condiments.
The timelines mentioned here all refer to refrigeration.
Bottled barbecue sauce: 4 months
Canned cranberry sauce: 1-2 weeks
Honey: 2 years in pantry
Balsamic vinaigrette: 18 months
Cooked gravy: 1-2 days
Horseradish: 3-4 months
Hoisin sauce: 3-6 months
Jams, jellies, and preserves: 6-12 months
Ketchup, cocktail, or chili sauce: 6 months
Cream-based sauces: 6-12 months
Chocolate syrup: 6 months
Maple syrup: 1 year (in the pantry)
Store-bought mayonnaise: 2 months
Mustard: 1 year
Jarred black and green olives: 2 weeks
Pesto: 3 days
Salad dressing vinaigrette: 4 weeks
Relish: 9 months
Salsa: 9-12 months (in pantry)
Soy sauce/teriyaki sauce: 1 month
Jarred spaghetti sauce: 4 days
Vinegar: 2 years (in the pantry)
Worcestershire sauce: 1 year (in the pantry)
