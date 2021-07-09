Laurie Blog

What? Condiments Have a Shelf Life?

Sauce Bottles. Ketchup Mayonnaise And Mustard Realistic Containe
SpicyTruffel|Big Stock

Summer cookout season is in full swing.

And with everything that’s happened over the past 18 months,

there’s a lot of reason to fire up the grill for some burgers and brats to celebrate the season

and make up for the get-togethers we may have missed out on in 2020.

You might find yourself digging through the back of the

fridge trying to figure out whether you need to buy some barbecue sauce,

or if you can skate by with that bottle you bought and opened last spring.

If that’s the case, you may want to learn more about the shelf life of your various condiments.

The timelines mentioned here all refer to refrigeration.

Bottled barbecue sauce: 4 months

Canned cranberry sauce: 1-2 weeks

Honey: 2 years in pantry

Balsamic vinaigrette: 18 months

Cooked gravy: 1-2 days

Horseradish: 3-4 months

Hoisin sauce: 3-6 months

Jams, jellies, and preserves: 6-12 months

Ketchup, cocktail, or chili sauce: 6 months

Cream-based sauces: 6-12 months

Chocolate syrup: 6 months

Maple syrup: 1 year (in the pantry)

Store-bought mayonnaise: 2 months

Mustard: 1 year

Jarred black and green olives: 2 weeks

Pesto: 3 days

Salad dressing vinaigrette: 4 weeks

Relish: 9 months

Salsa: 9-12 months (in pantry)

Soy sauce/teriyaki sauce: 1 month

Jarred spaghetti sauce: 4 days

Vinegar: 2 years (in the pantry)

Worcestershire sauce: 1 year (in the pantry)

