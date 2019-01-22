Credit: HaroldStiver | BigStockPhoto.com

What Changes When Crossing the Border From Oregon to Washington?

Traffic, the state that rated the best in the survey?

Oregon.  The WORST?  Yes us. Washington traffic survey says worst in the lower 48 states.

The study used 30 key sets of data ranging from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Personally I think we rocked this whole viaduct shutting down thing.

Did they take that into consideration?

I do know that in Oregon, they actually use the left lane as a passing lane only!!! Maybe that is the difference? Just sayin’!

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.