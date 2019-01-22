What Changes When Crossing the Border From Oregon to Washington?

Traffic, the state that rated the best in the survey?

Oregon. The WORST? Yes us. Washington traffic survey says worst in the lower 48 states.

The study used 30 key sets of data ranging from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Personally I think we rocked this whole viaduct shutting down thing.

Did they take that into consideration?

I do know that in Oregon, they actually use the left lane as a passing lane only!!! Maybe that is the difference? Just sayin’!

