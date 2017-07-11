Fear and scare. Violence against woman. Concept of threating young terryfying girl. Scared frightened female making hands gesture to defend herself.

What Totally Creeps You Out?

Some things are just creepy. Sure, a dimly lit alleyway, or a clown might freak out anyone. But we all have that one quirky thing that just gets us! Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about what creeps THEM out! What creeps you out? Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.