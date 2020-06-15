Credit: BigStockPhoto

What Age Do You Become Your Father?

June 15, 2020

Survey says…….You start becoming your father at age 37.

Not only that, but 68 percent of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.

With Father’s Day right around the bend,

a new survey of 2,000 Americans with living fathers aimed to get some insights

into our relationship with dad and how the pandemic may have shaken up how we relate to them.

Thirty-seven percent said they take grilling very seriously because of their dad,

while one in three (35 percent) said they get their handy skills from them.

Twenty-two percent mute commercials on TV because of their father,

one in four grunts when getting off the couch now,

and another one in four said they fall asleep on the couch with the game on — just like dad.

So what are we getting dad for the big day this year?

The results showed that most Americans will be opting for

a nice dinner and something expensive, like a tech gadget or smartwatch.

