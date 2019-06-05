Credit: BigStockPhoto

What a Tool!

June 5, 2019

Road rage just went “wrenchy” outside of Los Angeles.  Thanks to law enforcement for tracking this maniac down and getting him off the road.

I sure hope this guy gets his wrench back… cause clearly he’s got a few nuts and bolts loose.

Do you feel this is an issue that’s getting worse everyday?  The Washington State Patrol sure says that and has the data to back it up.

I try not to take things personally on the road.  But I do love to educate when someone clearly went out of their way to do something wrong.

Be kind to one another and be safe out there!

Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
