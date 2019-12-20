What A Hoot

An unusual-looking ornament caught the attention of a family in Georgia.

They realized there was a live owl living in their Christmas tree.

Katie McBride Newman posted to Facebook that she and her two children, India and Jack,

found a live owl “roosting” in their Christmas tree.

The family isn’t sure how long the creature was living in their Christmas tree.

They bought the tree from a store two days after Thanksgiving, according to CNN.

They discovered the owl almost two weeks later Dec. 12!

A wildlife technician with the Chattahoochee Nature Center was able to capture it inside the family’s house.

The technician identified it as an Eastern screech owl, common in that area of Georgia.

The bird showed no signs of injury and the Newman family’s Christmas Owl was released into the wild.

