Wet Nose Wednesday

“He looked well taken care of, he was very neat, very clean; he just didn’t have the shoes on.”
According to FOX-2 Now Kh’amorion Taylor,
who’s just a toddler, wandered away from his St. Louis home,
wearing only his pajamas.
It was obviously a matter of grave concern as the young boy was lost and alone in the city.
But it turns out that Taylor wasn’t alone for long because he quickly found a friend
in the form of a stray pit bull who stayed by the boys side for the entire ordeal.
He had some human assistance as well:
A concerned neighbor found the lost child and knocked on doors for hours
in an effort to locate the child’s parents.
Taylor’s father then saw a post on social media and the two were reunited.
Full Story and Pics: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069