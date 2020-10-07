Wet Nose Wednesday

Sonsedskaya|Bigstock

“He looked well taken care of, he was very neat, very clean; he just didn’t have the shoes on.”

According to FOX-2 Now Kh’amorion Taylor,

who’s just a toddler, wandered away from his St. Louis home,

wearing only his pajamas.

It was obviously a matter of grave concern as the young boy was lost and alone in the city.

But it turns out that Taylor wasn’t alone for long because he quickly found a friend

in the form of a stray pit bull who stayed by the boys side for the entire ordeal.

He had some human assistance as well:

A concerned neighbor found the lost child and knocked on doors for hours

in an effort to locate the child’s parents.

Taylor’s father then saw a post on social media and the two were reunited.

