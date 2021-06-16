Wet Nose Wednesday Loyal Dog

Umm excuse me, I’m going too.

A Turkish woman and her golden retriever demonstrated the unshakable bond

between human and dog in this heartbreaking video. (or is it heartwarming?)

The woman was treated at home and then taken to a clinic via ambulance.

Her dog continued its guardianship as they loaded her into the back of the ambulance.

Despite its anguished plea — and those big, puppy eyes — medics could not allow the dog to ride

inside due to health policies and hygienic safety.

They shut the doors, likely assuming the dog would wait there for its caretaker’s return.

But the determined pooch would see to it that its friend was OK,

running after the vehicle as they made their away through town to the hospital.

where the faithful furry friend continued its vigil at the medical center

until reportedly reuniting with the woman.

