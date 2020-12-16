Wet Nose Wednesday – A Sub-Woofer?

dolgachov|BigStock

An Olympian cyclist displayed a heart of gold after rescuing a lost dog while biking.

But what do you do when you are on a bike and don’t happen to have a leash?

Well, you use your headphones.

The pro had encountered the dog, named Bolt, while on a practice ride.

“I found him on the side of the road, shivering and looking a bit lost,” said Owain Doull,

who captured the gold medal in the men’s team pursuit at the 2016 Olympics.

His video went viral on twitter.

The wayward canine was reunited with owner, a breast cancer surgeon.

Who expressed his gratitude to Doull on Instagram.

Full Story: HERE

VIDEO: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069