Magryt|BigStock

A French Bull Dog is the new Mayor.

While the position is ceremonial, the townspeople took the election very seriously

and showed up in record numbers to cast their votes.

The new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky kept his followers informed of how

the race was going on social media and people loved seeing how it turned out.

NBC News reports here hasn’t been a human in this position, ever.

