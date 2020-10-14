Wet Nose Wednesday

There is going to be a poop party, but what can you do?”
Pimentel Cordero runs Tierra de Animales shelter in Puerto Morelos,
Quintana Roo, and shared on social media about how he was prepping
to house hundreds of dogs during a hurricane.
Hurricane Delta is beginning to make landfall in North America
Cordero decided to give shelter to 300 dogs as the storm passed through.
He didn’t want to leave the dogs alone so he decided to let them use his house for refuge.
All of the dogs staying with Pimentel Cordero made it through the night safely,
but unfortunately, the shelter wasn’t as lucky.
The tin roofs of the facility were blown off and the outdoor
space was filled with broken branches and trees.
