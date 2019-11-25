Westlake Tree Lighting and MORE! [dates/locations]

It’s time!!!!!! Starting FRIDAY (day after Thanksgiving) it’s time to light up our community trees and celebrations. I’ll be your emcee along with SANTA at the Westlake Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday starting at 5p (HERE). And check out all the others…
Christmas tree lighting
November 29 – Dec. 7, 2019
multiple locations
See a free tree-lighting ceremony, usually with music.
- Nov. 29 – Bellevue at Bellevue Place
- Nov. 29 – Seattle at Westlake Center
- Nov. 30 – Seattle at Pike Place Market
- Nov. 30 – Tacoma at Broadway & 9th Street
- Nov. 30 – Edmonds at Centennial Plaza
- Dec. 1 – Olympia at Sylvester Park
- Dec. 5 – Puyallup at State Fair Center (cost)
- Dec. 6 – Mercer Island at Mercerdale Park
- Dec. 6 – Mountlake Terrace at Evergreen Playfield
- Dec. 6 – Renton at Coulon Park
- Dec. 6 – Sammamish at city hall
- Dec. 6 – University Place (south of Tacoma)
- Dec. 7 – Kent at Kent Town Square Plaza
- Dec. 7 – West Seattle at West Seattle Junction