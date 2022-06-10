West Seattle Bridge Reopening

West Seattle Bridge is scheduled to reopen at soon as the week of Sept. 12.

“We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of September 12.

Sharing that today is a relief since our focus has always been on safely getting everyone back on the bridge ASAP.

It’s been hard having to wait for this update, but we did need to get through the concrete work to understand exactly where we were schedule-wise.

Thank you for being so patient, Seattle,” SDOT Program Manager Heather Marx said in a meeting Thursday.

The bridge has been closed to traffic for the past two years while crews worked to repair cracks and shore up the structure.

The project was on pause for five months because of a strike by concrete workers.

