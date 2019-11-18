Credit: BigStockPhoto

Were They Following A Star? Or Just Lost?

November 18, 2019

A camel, cow and donkey were spotted roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Christmas Nativity scene.

Police in Goddard KS asked Facebook to help locate owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

The post said that if police couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season.

And no one was immediately available at the police department to answer questions.

Amid the search, one poster inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?”

Another said, “who knows, they may lead you to the second coming.”

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.