Were They Following A Star? Or Just Lost?

A camel, cow and donkey were spotted roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Christmas Nativity scene.

Police in Goddard KS asked Facebook to help locate owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

The post said that if police couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season.”

And no one was immediately available at the police department to answer questions.

Amid the search, one poster inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?”

Another said, “who knows, they may lead you to the second coming.”

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Full Story: HERE

