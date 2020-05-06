We’re already judging people who don’t wear masks in public, survey finds

May 6, 2020

Radila Radilova/iStock(NEW YORK) — Whether you agree or disagree personally, health experts are unanimous in saying wearing face masks in public is crucial to slowing the COVID-19 pandemic.  And a new survey finds most Americans are negatively judging anyone who doesn’t.

The survey of 1,500 people — conducted by Lucid and commissioned by PhoneSoap, which makes mobile phone sanitizing systems — finds 51% of respondents saying they look down on people they see in public who aren’t wearing a mask, or who aren’t following social distancing guidelines.

Health experts say wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and regularly washing your hands are the three easiest and most effective ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.  The same survey finds most Americans agree: 98% say they’re regularly washing their hands, and 96% are practicing social distancing.   However, only 45% said they always wear a face mask when they go out.

Speaking of phones, 72% of survey respondents said they wash their hands after every time they use their cell phone, with 71% saying they also routinely wash and disinfect it.

By the way, 19% of respondents said they believed they’d already contracted COVID-19 but were never medically diagnosed.

What about life after COVID-19?  The majority of respondents said they plan to remain cautious: 68% will avoid kissing, 66% will avoid handshakes, and hugs are out for 62%.

