Credit: HughStoneIan | BigStockPhoto.com

Well-Seasoned Cast-Iron Pans are the New Broken-In Jeans [Recipes]

July 6, 2020

Just the other day, I dug these out of the garage as I recently was given my Grandmother’s set.  I so fondly remember the flat cast-iron she did her pancakes on, so on Sunday that memory was reborn.  There really is a cast-iron difference.  And really, this is the way to perfect fried chicken.

Well-seasoned cast-iron pans are the new broken-in jeans: proof of both good taste and hard use. In just the past five years, three new companies have begun making cast-iron skillets with traditional handwork and modern technology.  Story source and more (HERE).   But remember, well seasoned is key!  And here are some AWESOME looking recipes (HERE). – Shellie Hart

 

Credit: bjphotographs | BigStockPhoto.com
Credit: bjphotographs | BigStockPhoto.com

About Shellie Hart

Avatar
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
