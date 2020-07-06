Well-Seasoned Cast-Iron Pans are the New Broken-In Jeans [Recipes]

Just the other day, I dug these out of the garage as I recently was given my Grandmother’s set. I so fondly remember the flat cast-iron she did her pancakes on, so on Sunday that memory was reborn. There really is a cast-iron difference. And really, this is the way to perfect fried chicken.

Well-seasoned cast-iron pans are the new broken-in jeans: proof of both good taste and hard use. In just the past five years, three new companies have begun making cast-iron skillets with traditional handwork and modern technology. Story source and more (HERE). But remember, well seasoned is key! And here are some AWESOME looking recipes (HERE). – Shellie Hart