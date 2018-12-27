Welcoming a new pet into your family

Getting a new pet is always a special occasion, especially during Christmas. Pets, especially cats and dogs, are very popular in Seattle with 29.5% of households home to cats and 25.5% have at least one dog as a pet. While there is no doubt that a new pet can bring a great deal of happiness into a home, it’s importance to remember you have to get your home and family pet-ready before bringing home a new furry friend.

Prepare everyone in the family for new responsibilities

Having a pet, regardless of type, is a huge responsibility. It’s very important to discuss with family who will do each pet-caring responsibility of the new pet. Make sure the whole family is in agreement about getting a new pet before making such a huge transition.

Dogs are the most time consuming as they need to be taken for regular walks and do not groom themselves the way cats do. Although cats are more self-sufficient they still require regular feeding, litter box cleanings, and plenty of attention.

Smaller pets are often ideal for younger children as they can get actively involved in cleaning cages and feeding times under the close supervision.

Buy all the necessary pet supplies

Buying supplies for a new pet is almost as exciting as buying birthday or Christmas presents. Once your family has made the decision to adopt a pet, you can head to the nearest pet store (or online) and make the necessary purchases.

A puppy will need quality dog food and plenty of chew toys while a kitten will evidently prefer more feline-oriented accessories such as catnip toys, a scratch post, and a supply of cat litter. Although there are countless reputable pet stores around Seattle, a pet owner can also benefit greatly from signing up for a subscription service that will see you receive quality pet products delivered to your doorstep at regular intervals.

Pet-proof your home

When planning to bring a new pet into your home you will have to pet-proof your home in a similarly to expecting a new baby. Ensure that your home is safe for your new pet by removing poisonous plants, electrical cords, hazardous cleaning products, and any valuables such as shoes that you do not want left out unattended and possibly destroyed.

Puppies and kittens are inquisitive and want to roam where they are not allowed to. Try and dedicate a zone in your home to your pet, giving him a comfortable and secure place to eat, sleep, and play in. You will even need a safe spot to place a goldfish bowl or mouse, or parakeet cage, should you prefer a smaller, less time-consuming pet.

Getting a new pet may involve a lot of hard work but it is also extremely rewarding. There is not much that can compete with the love and happiness even the smallest furry, scaled, or feathery friend can bring into a home.

Written by Lucy Wyndham